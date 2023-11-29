Highlights Hull City's win over Rotherham United proved their potential to compete for a place in the play-offs this season.

Scott Twine, on loan from Burnley, scored his first goal for Hull, which could boost his confidence and help him contribute more to the team.

Twine's increased goal-scoring ability will benefit both Hull City's play-off push and his parent club Burnley.

Tuesday night saw Hull City send out something of a statement to the rest of the Championship.

A 4-1 win over Rotherham United at The MKM Stadium saw the Tigers secure their biggest win of the season so far.

That result saw Hull climb to sixth in the second-tier standings, as they continue their early season push for a place in the play-offs next season.

Once again, summer signing Jaden Philogene-Bidace would play a key role in the success of Liam Rosenior's side in that win, adding another two goals to his tally for the campaign.

However, there is an argument that one other moment from that game that may have gone under the radar by comparison, involving another of Hull's summer recruits, could prove just as important to their hopes of claiming a top six spot this season.

Who else played a part for Hull in their win over Rotherham?

Back in the summer transfer window, another player who completed a move to the MKM Stadium, was Scott Twine.

The attacking midfielder joined on a season-long loan from Burnley, having seen his debut campaign with the Clarets restricted by injury.

Even so, there had been flashes of promise from the 24-year-old, as he helped Vincent Kompany's side to promotion back to the Premier League.

Up until Tuesday, however, Twine had been unable to really find the momentum he would have been hoping for at Hull, to kick-start his career again, after a stop-start 2022/23 campaign in which he made just 14 league appearances.

In that clash with Rotherham though, Twine would finally get his first goal for the Tigers, as he tapped in from a yard out after Liam Delap had seen his initial shot saved.

While that may not have been the most spectacular moment of that win for Hull, it is one that may yet potentially prove to be vital in their campaign.

Why can Twine's goal be so important for Hull this season?

Given his job to make an impact in front of goal, you get the feeling that Twine's slow start to the season is unlikely to have helped his confidence, especially after how the previous campaign went for him.

As a result, getting his first goal for the Tigers, no matter the circumstances, will no doubt be something of a weight off his shoulders going forward.

With that first goal under his belt, the attacking midfielder now ought to be able to push on, with the added boost that will have given him, and the renewed hunger to experience that sensation even more.

Should that happen, then not only will it benefit Twine himself, but also Hull, and indeed Burnley themselves.

For the Tigers, having another source of regular goals - something Twine has previously shown he can provide when in form, with 20 in 45 league games for MK Dons in the 2021/22 season to earn his move to Burnley - is only going to aid their play-off push.

Scott Twine, career record for EFL clubs - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Swindon 59 9 3 MK Dons 50 20 13 Newport 24 7 6 Hull* 16 1 2 Burnley 18 3 1 *As of 29th November 2023

Those extra goals that may now come from the 24-year-old, will make results like this that help keep them in the top six even more likely, while easing the pressure on Rosenior's other attacking options, and ensuring they are better placed to cope in the event of injuries to the likes of Philogene.

For Burnley, meanwhile, if Twine is indeed able to build on that goal against Rotherham over the rest of the season, it should ensure he returns to Turf Moor brimming with confidence and ready to make a more considerable impact for his parent club.

That, in turn, would allow the Clarets to enjoy the services of the asset they would have thought they were getting when they first signed Twine from MK Dons.

It seems, therefore, that this one moment on Tuesday night, could yet turn into much bigger things, for Hull City, Burnley and, indeed, Twine himself.