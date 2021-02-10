‘Easily man of the match’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans rave about one player after Wycombe win

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their third win in four games by beating relegation rivals Wycombe at Hillsborough last night and many fans have been raving about Kadeem Harris’ performance.

The 27-year-old has had a relatively quiet season so far, adding no goals and just three assists, but produced an impressive display on his return to the starting XI last night.

Harris started as a right wing-back and had an impact both going forward and defensively – helping the Owls to keep a clean sheet and providing the cross for Jordan Rhodes’ opener.

The wide man also played a part in Adam Reach’s goal as he skipped past a defender and fired a shot into the box, which then ricocheted off Callum Paterson and into Reach’s path.

The 2019 arrival’s pace was an important factor defensively for the Owls, allowing him to make a last-ditch challenge to deny Anis Mehmeti in the first half and to help defuse another dangerous situation after the break.

Last night’s result has helped Neil Thompson’s side climb out of the bottom three and it seems there is positivity among the Hillsborough faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to rave about the Harris’ performance.

Read their reaction here:

Bloody marvelous performance tonight. More of that please, lovely stuff 🔵🦉⚪ — Red Dragon Sanda (@RedDragonSanda) February 9, 2021

He was superb tonight. Reminded me of his earliest days at Wednesday. Beat the full back, get the cross in. Deserved the assist and worked tirelessly for the team 👌 — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) February 9, 2021

Easily man of the match tonight — Chris Brooke (@sheffcb84) February 9, 2021

Amazing performance, MOTM! — Danny Mason 🦉 (@dannymason1986) February 9, 2021

Great performance 👏👏👏 — Paul Deehan (@paul_deehan) February 9, 2021

Prime maldini — Fonzie (@Itsmefonzie) February 9, 2021

Class — cornish owl (@cornishswfc) February 9, 2021