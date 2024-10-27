Coventry City boss Mark Robins acknowledged after his side's 3-2 victory over Luton on Saturday that he could "easily have lost his job" amid a poor start to the season.

His damning assessment came after Coventry picked up only their third league win of the season against the Hatters, and they certainly did it the hard way, overturning a 2-0 half-time deficit to claim a victory which had they not secured, would've left them in the bottom three.

The Sky Blues are no strangers to slow starts, having made similar starts in each of the two prior campaigns, so they ought not to be too disheartened by their current predicament.

On those two prior occasions they recovered to reach the play-off final in 2022/23, while last season they mounted a respectable play-off charge, so their current league position certainly won't define their season.

But that's of scant consolation to Robins, who pulled no punches in his assessment after the game, although he was quick to praise the fans and the board for the support he's received.

Robins could very easily have been a managerial casualty

With Coventry harbouring very real aspirations to get back into the Premier League, and coming so close in 2023, there is an element of pressure on Robins' shoulders that he will be the man to get them there.

And while Robins admitted via the Coventry Telegraph that he has to "manage" the bad times the club are going through, he was quick to reiterate that he is fortunate to still be in a job.

Robins said on the support his side received at 2-0 down: "It really is humbling because there’s no doubt about it, it happens every year and I turn around and I could so easily have lost my job.

"I could so easily have lost my job and the fact that I haven’t had pressure from anybody here... You know, the supporters have been absolutely amazing and I will give everything I possibly can do to get us to where we want to get to.

"But I have got to manage that, and manage it through the difficult periods as well as the periods that we have had that have been outstanding."

The Coventry boss will now hope that victory can be a turning point in their season as they battle to climb the table, and with the season still in its infancy, that's something they can manage in a matter of weeks.

Robins' Coventry journey has been a whirlwind

The thought of Coventry lining up without Robins in the dugout seems a strange one, as his current reign began in 2017.

He's since taken the Sky Blues on a journey most would scarcely have believed after a fateful 2-0 defeat away to Bradford in March 2017.

He oversaw promotion from League Two the following season, and after a campaign of consolidation in League One, Coventry returned to the Championship for the 2020/21 campaign.

Mark Robins' Coventry record (Transfermarkt) League Games Managed Wins Points per game average Championship 195 68 1.34 League One 117 53 1.62 League Two 46 22 1.63

They've come close to promotion since, but aside from results, Robins has overseen the arrivals of the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O'Hare, the likes of whom have given Coventry fans memories to last a lifetime.

That's not to mention the FA Cup semi-final he guided them to last season, so it's refreshing to see a modern football club so patient in its approach with a manager, when many would've pulled the trigger after a slow start.