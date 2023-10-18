Highlights Leeds United must retain key players in January to boost their chances of promotion, even though it won't be easy.

The January window can be crucial for teams in a promotion race, offering the chance to strengthen the squad but also leaving them vulnerable to losing players.

Leeds need to stand firm and reject offers for their top performers to maintain their push for playoffs or automatic promotion, even if players express a desire to move to the Premier League.

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Leeds United must do all they can to retain key men in the January window, although he admitted it won’t be easy.

Leeds pushing for promotion under Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke is expected to guide the Whites back to the Premier League this season, and, after a slow start, things are starting to click into gear.

However, even though Leeds are fifth, they trail second-placed Ipswich Town by nine points, so they won’t want that gap getting bigger.

A big January awaits Leeds

As is always the case in any promotion race, the January window can be crucial.

It offers clubs the chance to add that bit of quality to boost their squad for the run-in, but it also leaves you vulnerable to other sides coming in to sign your players.

For Leeds, that was a constant distraction in the summer, and whilst the likes of Illan Meslier, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville remained at Elland Road, they could be among those linked with a move away again in the New Year.

Of course, Leeds would be reluctant to sell, but money talks, and if clubs are desperate, some silly offers may be put towards the club.

Yet, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor explained that Leeds need to stand firm to ensure Farke has the best chance of delivering promotion this season.

“If you want to get promoted, you have to be strong and keep hold of players. Even if there are Premier League offers on the table and the player wants to go, then you have to be strong. Especially if that player has done well for you in the first six months of the season.

“You can’t then let them go, because that derails the push for playoffs or automatic promotion. They’ve got to be strong. It’ll be easier said than done. But Leeds have to say no, and if necessary, let them go in the summer if they aren’t promoted back to the Premier League.”

Do Leeds need to sell in January?

Pleasingly for fans of the Yorkshire side, there’s no indication that Leeds will sell any key men in the winter window, and the club will be aware of the riches that come with promotion.

It may be a different story in the summer, should the side remain in the Championship, as they will have to balance the books ahead of another year in the second tier.

But, they hope that situation won’t come to fruition, and in January it will surely take a truly ridiculous offer to tempt an important player away from Elland Road.

What next for Leeds United?

Any transfer talk for Leeds can wait, as the club are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich, in what will be an emotional day for Farke.

So, the focus is only on football right now for Leeds, and whilst a top six finish is the minimum expectation, there will still be a feeling that they can catch the top two, even though they’ve set a ridiculous early pace.