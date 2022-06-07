“Ease the burden on Lee Gregory” – Sheffield Wednesday linked with Hull deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Hull City forward Mallik Wilks.

According to the Sheffield Star, Wednesday are exploring the idea of signing the 23-year-old, who is keen to leave Hull this summer.

But would he be a good signing for the League One club? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Josh Cole

No longer able to call upon the services of Olamide Shodipo, Saido Berahino, and Florian Kamberi, Wednesday may need to bolster their attacking options this summer, and thus signing Wilks would be a wise move.

During his most recent season at this level, Wilks managed to help Hull City secure promotion to the Championship by providing 27 direct goal contributions in 44 league appearances.

Although he was unable to replicate these performances in the Championship during the previous campaign, he will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods at Hillsborough if he makes this particular switch.

Having previously worked alongside Darren Moore during his time at Doncaster Rovers, there is every chance that Wilks will go on to excel under the guidance of the Owls boss later this year.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this would be excellent business for Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore is clearly looking to add goals to his frontline and ease the burden on Lee Gregory, and Wilks could do that.

You only have to look at the numbers he has provided in the third-tier in recent seasons to see what a threat he can be at that level.

19 goals and eight assists for Hull City in 2020/21 was an impressive return, and the sort of goal and assist contribution that could make the difference for Sheffield Wednesday as they seek promotion next season.

Adam Jones

You just feel Wilks needs to take a step down in his quest to get in and amongst the goals and though his goalscoring record wasn’t great last term, he could thrive if he moves to League One.

They need a proven goalscorer alongside Lee Gregory if they are to give themselves the best chance of competing for the top two next season – and Wilks has shown he can be that man from his time at the MKM Stadium (2020/21 season) and Doncaster Rovers.

This is why it would be worth taking a punt on him and although the Tigers have triggered a 12-month extension, he shouldn’t cost too much to bring in.

If he thrives during the 2022/23 campaign, that could give him the confidence to be a regular scorer in the second tier in the future, making him a decent asset for the long term.