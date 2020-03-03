‘Ease Mawson back into the side’ – These Fulham fans assess Scott Parker’s options for final run-in

Fulham still find themselves in the mix for a Championship automatic-promotion spot this term following two precious victories over Swansea and Preston at Craven Cottage over the last week.

These back-to-back wins have seen Scott Parker’s side bounce back from a three-game winless run which threatened to derail their top-two bid, but Fulham now remain five points adrift of second-placed Leeds following their exploits in the last seven days.

The successes over Swansea and Preston will have been particularly pleasing for Parker given his side managed to keep two clean sheets during these clashes, with centre-back Michael Hector having made an enormous impact since his arrival in the side.

Fulham have managed to keep six clean sheets during Hector’s 10 appearances for the club since his January debut, with the 27-year-old having formed a solid partnership with Tim Ream in the absence of the injured Alfie Mawson over the last month or so.

Mawson was the Cottagers’ regular centre-back during the first half of the season, but their defensive record has improved during the 26-year-old’s absence and this could put his spot in the side under threat if he returns to action before the end of the season.

Can you score maximum points in this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 1, Who is this ex-Fulham centre-back? Carlos Salcido Rafik Halliche Matthew Briggs Brede Hangeland

One Fulham fan has taken to the Fulham FanZone Facebook page to ask whether Mawson deserves to reclaim his place in the starting line-up when he makes his comeback, with the centre-back now looking set to contend with Ream for a starting spot.

Here are some of the responses…

Alan Birch: Yep, we aren’t conceding lately so keep it as it is.

Andy Newland: Leave it as is, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. 💪

Wood Brendan: A few 3 games in 8 days spells coming up so we will need all 3.

Josh Tubridy: Ease Mawson back into the side.

Vivian Wharfe: Good options for Scotty to have. 🙂

Liam Mills: Be alright if he could stay fit but we’ve never really had what we paid for from him. I honestly thought he’d be great for us in The Championship…Stick with Ream & Hector.

Ben Lawrence: Why not play all three then have wing backs? As our wingers are not creating or delivering at the minute as I think they have been found out a bit now. Not saying for every match but an option.