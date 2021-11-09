Easdale Brothers? Chris Kirchner? What is the latest news regarding Derby County’s takeover?

Derby County are still in the process of looking for a buyer after the club entered administration back in September of this year.

The Rams have since incurred a 12 point deduction in the Sky Bet Championship and are desperately seeking a way out of the financial mess that they currently find themselves in.

With regards to getting a deal done, there has been major progress in more recent times for the club, with American businessman Chris Kirchner said to be extremely interested in getting a deal done.

Whilst more recently, The Sun has reported that the Easdale Brothers are equally keen to seal an agreement to buy the club, with their consortium having been backed by Malaysian money.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Derby County’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Did Steve Bloomer break the 250-goal mark with Derby? Yes No

Kirchner previously appeared to have a clear run at buying the Pride Park club, however it now appears that the Easdales present some serious competition.

The brothers are said to have been interested in purchasing a top flight club for quite some time, however the price that Derby are on the market for makes the club an attractive proposition for the duo who made their money in the construction business.

Add to the fact that they have previous experience of working in football through their roles as former shareholders at Rangers and it appears that things are weighing a lot more heavily in their favour, particularly as they also have their Far East partners on board with the deal.

All in all things are looking a lot more brighter for the Rams off the pitch, but the supporters will of course be wary of remembering that a deal isn’t done until its done, as the now notorious Erik Alonso saga showed.