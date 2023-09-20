Highlights Darren Moore's potential appointment as Huddersfield Town's new boss is an outstanding move, given his experience in the Premier League and success at Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday.

Moore's ability to adapt to different situations will be beneficial for Huddersfield as he has experience in relegation battles and winning promotions.

Huddersfield should be cautious about whether Moore can replicate Neil Warnock's ability to motivate the squad, as their depth hasn't improved and Moore will have to get maximum effort from the players to keep them competitive.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are reportedly set to announce Darren Moore as their new boss after Neil Warnock confirmed he would be leaving in a whirlwind couple of days in West Yorkshire.

Warnock joined Huddersfield midway through last season with the club all but rooted in the bottom three in February, though six wins from their last nine games propelled them to immediate safety, further heralding the 74-year-old as one of the Football League’s greatest ever bosses.

But in a shock announcement on Monday, the Terriers boss confirmed he would be on his way out of the John Smith’s Stadium following Wednesday’s clash against Stoke City.

Yet, according to Alan Nixon, the club have already found their replacement in Moore. The report states that the boss, who is currently free and on the market after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer over disagreements with the Owls' owner, has emerged as the ‘ideal’ candidate from a shortlist of other gaffers.

Moore has worked in the Premier League before with West Brom, even masterminding a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, before superb spells at Doncaster Rovers and Wednesday. And his potential spell in Huddersfield will give him the chance to impress at a fourth club in just four years as his stock rises as one of the hottest managers on the market.

Will Darren Moore be a good appointment at Huddersfield Town?

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and Josh Windass celebrating the Owls' victory.

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether the Terriers have appointed the best manager possible in their bid to comfortably survive in the second-tier.

Will Lancaster

It’s an absolutely outstanding appointment from Huddersfield if they can get Moore over the line.

Whilst not proven in the Championship, he’s had Premier League experience and, even in tumultuous circumstances, managed to almost save West Brom despite the Baggies being all but relegated upon his appointment as caretaker boss.

A superb spell at Doncaster showed that it wasn’t just a fluke, and last season’s League One play-off final win over Barnsley with Sheffield Wednesday has given him his first accolade.

A manager who has experienced relegation battles at West Brom, bringing a club in Doncaster up the table as a longer-term project and winning promotion with the Owls, Moore has seen it all and thus can adapt to any situation thrown his way in West Yorkshire.

Furthermore, it’s a big chance for him to prove himself after being denied the chance to do so with Wednesday. It will be interesting to see how the Terriers get on when they travel to Hillsborough at the start of October - and a win there would help proving this appointment to be the right one.

Alfie Burns

There are pros and cons to Huddersfield turning to Darren Moore.

It's worth starting with the pros and stressing how he should be a Championship manager already. The cloud he left Sheffield Wednesday under was really disappointing, and it was a shame that he wasn't able to carry on the good work he was doing at Hillsborough.

Moore built one of the best sides we've seen at League One level last season, having to settle for a place in the play-offs despite a ridiculous tally of points. During that play-off campaign, he and his side defied the odds to win promotion to the Championship, showing incredible levels of character. Whilst he didn't convince everyone at Hillsborough, he got the job done.

On merit, he's of the standard of the Championship and has the potential to oversee a project at Huddersfield because of his age - something that Warnock hasn't got and has, ultimately, brought around the decision to move him on.

One thing Huddersfield have to be wary of is Moore getting the same levels out of the squad that Warnock did.

Warnock worked miracles last season and Huddersfield haven't really improved their depth - to Warnock's own admission. Moore is going to have to get that 110% effort from the Huddersfield squad week on week to make them competitive.

Warnock was the perfect motivator for a limited group of players, and it'll be a test of Moore's ability to lure those same levels out of them. If he can't do that, it could leave the Terriers in a touch of trouble despite the fact he has, undoubtedly, earned a chance like this.