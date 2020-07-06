‘Earned a chance’ – Hay reveals Leeds close to signing, is player ready for PL? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Quoted by The Athletic, Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United want to keep Illan Meslier at the club and a deal is ‘in the pipeline.’

Would he be their number one next season, though, if they are promoted to the Premier League? Our writers discuss…

Alfie Burns

I’m not convinced that we’ve seen enough of Meslier just yet to be making that sort of prediction.

In the games he has played, Meslier has done well for Leeds, but they aren’t every really tested in the Championship; they concede very few chances and the defenders ahead of the goalkeeper protect him ever so well.

That’s not going to be the case as much in the Premier League, which might expose some flaws we are yet to see in the young Frenchman.

However, it is definitely worth Leeds pursuing Meslier on a permanent deal. £5m, as is being reported, is a steal and in the future, he’s got the capability to be the club’s No.1.

In the Premier League next season, though, Leeds would need better to help them establish.

Jacob Potter

I think he’s earned a chance, that’s for sure.

Not many would have predicted that Meslier would come in and perform to such a high standard for Leeds, but he’s silenced his doubters with a number of impressive performances to date.

He’s still relatively young, and has got plenty of room to develop under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

Even when Kiko Casilla returns from his suspension, I’d be sticking with Meslier for the foreseeable future.

He deserves a chance to play for Leeds in the Premier League, and I expect Bielsa to present him with that opportunity if he can continue to impress from now until the end of the season in the Championship.

George Harbey

It’s hard to say really.

Meslier is undoubtedly a huge talent and he’s really impressed me since coming into the team ahead of Kiko Casilla this term.

A lot of people would refer to the fact that he’s quite inexperienced and young at the age of 20-years-old.

His distribution is incredible and his shot-stopping abilities are very impressive indeed, so he has all the right qualities to thrive in the top flight for sure.

The Premier League isn’t known for being as rough and physical as the Championship, so you can’t knock his size or strength when he’s as good as he is in goal.