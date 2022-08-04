Early West Brom team news emerges ahead of upcoming clash with Watford

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has revealed that Okay Yokuslu could be in contention to feature for the club in their showdown with Watford on Monday after making strides in terms of his fitness this week.

Bruce has also admitted that Karlan Grant will be okay to participate in this game whilst Callum Robinson has now returned to full training.

Yokuslu was not included in West Brom’s squad for their clash with Middlesbrough last weekend due to the fact that he was behind the rest of the squad in terms of his preparations for the new campaign.

The midfielder did not have the benefit of a full pre-season as he was on the lookout for a new club after leaving Celta Vigo earlier this year.

As for Robinson, the Republic of Ireland international suffered an injury during a friendly with Northampton Town last month.

Grant meanwhile has suffered a minor knock.

Ahead of Monday’s game at The Hawthorns, Bruce has opted to share an update on this aforementioned trio.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Birmingham Live) about Yokuslu, Bruce said: “That was the plan [for him to feature in the League Cup against Sheffield United next Thursday].

“The way he’s trained this week, he’s certainly put himself in contention for Monday as well.

“Okay looks a lot better than he did two weeks ago, so we’re in decent shape to be perfectly honest.

“With Okay I’ll make the decision later – in my mind I always had the idea that I’d play him in the cup, but we’ll see.

“He’s trained well this week.”

Making reference to Robinson and Grant, the Baggies boss added: “Everybody’s okay,

“We’ve got a couple of knocks, one to Granty but we think he’s going to be okay.

“Robinson trains tomorrow, he’s trained all week.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Albion as they may be able to call upon the services of all three of these players on Monday.

Yokuslu will be determined to make a bright start to what is his second spell at West Brom.

During his previous stint, the midfielder managed to average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.96 in the Premier League.

As for Grant and Robinson, they will both be confident in their ability to cause issues for opposition defences in the coming months as they scored a combined total of 25 goals last season.