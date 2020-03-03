Early team news emerges ahead of Birmingham City’s meeting with Leicester City

Birmingham City head coach Pep Clotet has confirmed that Jude Bellingham will not feature in the club’s FA Cup clash with Leicester City tomorrow whilst winger Jeremie Bela is set to be out of action for a month.

The 16-year-old, who was handed his debut by the Spaniard earlier this season in the Blues’ 3-0 defeat to Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup, has emerged as a key player in recent months for his side.

As well as producing three assists for his team-mates, Bellingham has scored four goals in 34 appearances this season for Birmingham.

Whilst Clotet suggested that the midfielder isn’t injured, he has outlined that he needs more time to recover due to the amount of games that he has played in recent months.

Meanwhile, Bela is set to be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s upcoming fixtures due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

The winger was stretchered off at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium following a challenge from Marc Pugh but the issue isn’t thought to be as bad as the club first feared.

Speaking to the local press (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account) ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Leicester about Bellingham, Clotet said: “He is not going to play tomorrow night.

“I rested him on Saturday with a view to playing on Wednesday, but I need to respect the recovery protocols.

“We have to manage to workload of younger players differently to senior professional.”

Making reference to Bela, the 42-year-old added: “He has had a scan, it is an injury to the hamstring area.

“It shows initially that it was painful, but luckily for us, it is milder than we expected.

“That is good news – Jeremy is looking likely to be out for around a month.”

The Verdict

Whilst Birmingham fans will be relieved at the news that Bela’s issue isn’t too serious, Bellingham’s unavailability for tomorrow’s clash may have a significant impact on the club’s chances of progressing in the FA Cup.

In the absence of the aforementioned duo, the Blues may have to turn to the likes of Dan Crowley and Jefferson Montero for inspiration.

Providing that Birmingham are able to produce a respectable performance against Leicester, they could use the confidence gained from this result to reach new heights in the Championship under the guidance of Clotet.

Currently 15th in the second-tier standings, there is no reason why the Blues cannot push for a top-ten finish over the coming months which would be an improvement on last season.