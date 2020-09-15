Early team news ahead of Portsmouth’s clash with Brighton

Portsmouth will have been disappointed not to start their League One season with a victory against Shrewsbury but now have the chance to get back to winning ways and claim a Premier League scalp as they take on Brighton on Thursday evening.

The two sides meet in the second round of the EFL Cup after Pompey’s beat Stevenage on penalties in the first round of the competition.

The Seagulls will clearly pose more of a threat than the League Two side but Kenny Jackett will likely feel his side have it in them to cause an upset.

Jackett will undoubtedly have one eye on Pompey’s trip to face Rochdale on Sunday and with that in mind, the depth of his squad and the players available to him are likely to be key.

After the draw with Shrewsbury, the Portsmouth boss hinted that he may look to make minimal changes to allow the team to build up some momentum and that he is keen on progressing in the competition.

Speaking to Hampshire Live, Jackett suggested that the clash against Brighton could see Jack Whatmough start alongside Sean Raggett in central defence for a third consecutive game.

6 of these Portsmouth facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Portsmouth have managed to win every major domestic cup competition – True or false? True False

Paul Downing missed out on the matchday squad on Saturday but that was a tactical decision and the Pompey boss has indicated that he’s been training well and is available.

One man that may not be available on Thursday is Bryn Morris after he was forced off with a slight hip injury on the weekend.

Ellis Harrison was an unused substitute on Saturday and could be restricted to a place on the bench again in midweek as Jackett has revealed that he is behind in terms of his pre-season work following his recovery from a calf injury.

There could be another chance to impress for Bristol City loanee Cameron Pring, who was beaten to a place in the starting XI by Lee Brown against Rochdale but remains a player that the manager is keen on.

After he signed for the South Coast club yesterday, former Wigan midfielder Michael Jacobs could be handed his Pompey debut against the Seagulls.