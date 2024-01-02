Highlights Wayne Rooney was relieved of his position as Birmingham City boss after the team's drastic drop in the Championship table.

Steve Cooper, recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, is a potential replacement and has a proven track record in the Championship.

Other options being considered for the Birmingham job include Lee Carsley, Neil Warnock, Gary Rowett, and even former manager John Eustace.

An early target has emerged to replace Wayne Rooney as Birmingham City boss, which would be a huge coup for the club.

After a disastrous 83 days in charge at St Andrew's, Rooney was relieved of his post as Blues manager after seeing the club fall from 6th in the table to 20th in just 15 matches, leaving them just above the relegation zone.

During that time, Birmingham picked up just two wins - against Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City - in the Championship, losing 9 times to send the Blues crashing down the table.

He took over from former manager John Eustace in October last year, with the club challenging for the play-off places before the surprising sacking of the manager.

However, with a former Swansea City and Nottingham Forest boss becoming available, Birmingham may have a fantastic replacement already in their sights.

Steve Cooper linked with Birmingham job

Steve Cooper was sacked by Nottingham Forest last month after a run of 5 losses in 6 left the Reds 17th in the Premier League, just 5 points clear of Luton Town in the relegation zone.

Cooper was reportedly being eyed up to take over as Birmingham manager by the end of last year, due to his success in the Championship with two other clubs previously.

The early Blues target is ambitious but there can be no doubt it would be a huge coup.

Cooper took over the reigns at Swansea City in 2019, and led the Swans to the play-offs in both his seasons at the club. He eventually left them to take over at Forest and would enjoy enormous success as manager at The City Ground.

He immediately changed the style of play at Forest to be more like at Swansea, encouraging effective and attacking football, pushing numbers forward in attack. Cooper had them playing a swashbuckling, attacking style that delighted fans and saw Forest end the 2021/22 season as the third-highest scorers in the Championship - and one that would surely appeal to Birmingham's owners, who had charged Rooney with implementing 'no fear' football.

This led to improved results on the pitch, as Forest finished 4th in the league and went on to win the play-off final at Wembley - returning to the Premier League for the first time since 1999. He kept the Reds up in their first season back in the top flight and had them outside the relegation zone when he was sacked.

His experience and playing style at Forest and Swansea, as well as his proven record as a youth coach at club and international level, makes him an ideal candidate for the Blues job.

The issue is attracting him. Cooper may not want to drop back to the Championship and has been linked with Premier League club Crystal Palace in the past few days, so it will be tough for Birmingham to attract him to the second for a relegation scrap instead.

Lee Carsley, Neil Warnock and John Eustace are also in the conversation for the Blues job

While Cooper looks like the ideal candidate to take over from Rooney as Birmingham boss, a number of other managers have been mentioned as potential choices.

England under-21 boss Lee Carsley has been touted as a potential replacement, with him also speaking to Stoke City about managing the club in recent weeks.

As well as Carsley, Birmingham are reportedly interested in managers with a proven track record in the Championship in Neil Warnock and Gary Rowett.

Related "I do not believe..." - Wayne Rooney issues statement over Birmingham City sacking It appears that Rooney is not in agreement with the Blues board that he deserved to lose his job at St. Andrew's

Rowett knows the club from his time managing the club between 2014 and 2016, while Warnock is known for his tenacity and ability in the lower leagues, winning promotion a record eight times throughout his career. However, these men would not be the long-term solution to Birmingham's issues like Cooper would be if he was given the role.

Another, admittedly surprising, option to take over at Birmingham if Cooper doesn't get the job is Eustace. He was unceremoniously sacked in October to be replaced by Rooney, despite sitting at 6th in the championship and challenging for the play-offs.

Eustace is reportedly receptive to a return to Birmingham soon, although the decision is down to club chiefs, who may not want to bring back a manager that they sacked only months ago.

Of the names mentioned already, Cooper looks the best candidate and a massive coup but it's for that very reason that Birmingham's chance of getting him appear slim.