Early Swansea City team news emerges ahead of club’s clash with Reading

Swansea City assistant head coach Matt Gill has revealed that Ryan Manning is set to be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Reading.

Joe Allen meanwhile is set to miss this fixture while Jamie Paterson is also unavailable for selection.

Manning sustained an injury in training last week and was not included in the club’s squad for their showdown with Burnley.

In the absence of the defender, the Jacks suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Clarets.

Allen has not featured for the Welsh outfit since 3-0 victory over Hull City and is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

As for Paterson, he is also recovering from an issue with his hamstring that he sustained in September.

Swansea will be determined to deliver a positive response to the underwhelming performance that they produced against Burnley in Tuesday’s meeting with Reading.

Currently eighth in the Championship, the Jacks will move above the Royals in the league standings if they seal all three points at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Gill has shared an update on Manning, Allen and Paterson.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Gill said: “We will assess everyone.

“We will check on Ryan Manning, but it will be too soon for Joe, but other than that I think we came through unscathed (in terms of injuries).

“Jamie Paterson is working hard, as the gaffer mentioned in his last press conference, he has been back for a second appointment with a specialist, which went well.

“So hopefully we will have him back on the pitch soon because he was so good for us last season, and we are desperate to have him back with the rest of the squad.”

The Verdict

Swansea will be hoping that Manning will be able to make his return to action tomorrow as they missed his presence last weekend.

During the 13 league games that he has participated in this season, the full-back has provided four direct goal contributions and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.11 at this level.

With the World Cup set to kick-off next month, Allen will be looking to build up his fitness by featuring for Swansea before representing Wales in this tournament.

Paterson meanwhile will fancy his chances of providing an attacking threat in the Championship when he returns to action.

During his career to date, the 30-year-old has scored 48 goals and has provided 44 assists in 286 appearances in this division.