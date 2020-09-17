Early Sunderland team news revealed ahead of Oxford United clash

Phil Parkinson has revealed some of the latest on some of his players as Sunderland travel to Oxford United for their first away day in League One this weekend.

The Black Cats have started this season with a 1-1 draw in perhaps typical fashion and will be looking to get an early important win over an Oxford side that, like them, will be aiming for the play-off places at the very least this season.

It’s a big game early on, then, and Phil Parkinson has discussed how some of his players are going into this one.

Via Chronicle Live, Parkinson revealed that the Black Cats could be able to call on Josh Scowen after the midfielder was given time off for a family bereavement.

As well as that, he’ll be considering who can replace George Dobson who is suspended and Grant Leadbitter is in contention after recovering from a dead leg.

Elliot Embleton is also working back to fitness after an issue with his thigh but will play u23 football first to build his match fitness and Sunderland next game at that level, Burnley on Monday, will come too soon for him.

Quiz: 6 of these Sunderland facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 The capacity of the Stadium of Light is higher than 46,000 True False

The Verdict

It’s a big game early on for Sunderland and they’ll be looking to get a good result.

Oxford will be looking for that too, of course, having missed out on promotion in the play-off final last season.