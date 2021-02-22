Early Sunderland team news ahead of Fleetwood, what will the Black Cats’ XI look like tomorrow?

Sunderland will be looking to build further upon their recent run of sparkling form, with the Black Cats playing host to Fleetwood Town tomorrow night at the Stadium of Light as they seek to make it three league wins a row.

Lee Johnson has worked wonders since taking over the hot seat in the North East, with his side playing some of the best football that the club has seen for many a year as they continue to get their promotion bid back on track.

They were in sparkling form once again in the weekend just gone, running out as resounding 3-0 winners against League One strugglers Burton Albion as they moved up the standings to sixth place in behind Portsmouth.

A win for the Black Cats on home soil this Tuesday could see them move up to fourth if other results go in their favour as they chase a third win in a row.

<br /> Quiz: Did these 15 former Sunderland players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Kenwyne Jones Higher Lower

Here, we take a look at what the Sunderland eleven could look like tomorrow as they prepare to face Fleetwood Town…

Injuries to several of their centre back options means that Johnson is likely to start with the same abstract back three which played in the victory against Burton, with Dion Sanderson being joined by Luke O’Nien and Conor McLaughlin in the backline.

Whilst the Sunderland boss is also likely to keep faith with the same midfield four, with Jake Vokins and Lynden Gooch providing width alongside the central midfield partnership of Grant Leadbitter and Max Power.

We also expect the head of the team to be fronted by the same front three that impressed so much at the weekend, with Aiden McGeady and Aiden O’Brien partnering the in-form Charlie Wyke up top as he seeks to score his 11th goal in 10 games.