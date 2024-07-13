Highlights Sunderland's new head coach, Regis Le Bris, is building a strong foundation with the club and fans.

Le Bris has a history of impressive management at FC Lorient, despite a recent relegation.

He's learning about the club, speaking with ex-players and club historian, and addressing challenges.

The early days of a football manager cannot be underestimated. Although the season may not have started, pre-season offers new bosses the chance to build a relationship with players and fans alike and to set a precedent for the rest of the season.

It seems that Sunderland's new head coach, Regis Le Bris, is doing just that. Although just over a week into his new job, the Frenchman has taken vital steps towards building a solid foundation with the North East club and the supporters.

The same could not be said of his predecessor, Michael Beale, who did all the wrong things during his short spell as manager of the club. He lasted just two months.

The French connection

In appointing Le Bris, he became Sunderland's first ever French manager and their first ever foreign manager in the Championship - a change in direction for the club.

He was certainly not a household name to Sunderland fans when he emerged as the favourite for the Sunderland job back in June, neither was he the first choice candidate.

The Frenchman had reportedly been on chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' radar for some time. The manager had impressed during his time at FC Lorient, with his attractive style of play, but the club were relegated from Ligue 1 during his final season in charge. However, it must be highlighted that the club faced a torrid summer transfer window, which unravelled their campaign.

Regis Le Bris' record as Lorient manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 76 24 18 34 31.6%

The general feeling when he took over was one of relief, as the Black Cats had gone 124 days without a manager. However, fans were disappointed not to have the long-standing favourite for the job, Will Still, who opted to join RC Lens instead.

Since taking over at the Stadium of Light, Le Bris has taken steps to ensure he builds a connection with the club - something which Beale failed to do.

During his initial interview on the club website, he discussed the club's history and the connection with the fans - something which always goes down well with supporters.

The Frenchman has also been proactive in learning more about the club by speaking to ex-Sunderland players Vito Mannone and Yann M'Vila, who he worked with during his time at Lorient. Le Bris also took the time to speak with club historian, Rob Mason.

He was wise to address the challenges that he faces at the club, citing what business they must do ahead of the new season. This demonstrates that the Frenchman has done his homework and has held key discussions regarding players with the Sunderland hierarchy.

Le Bris has been all smiles during his press conferences and whilst on the training ground - something which has been missing for some time. One of his key challenges will be to pick up a team who were struggling for confidence and results during the second half of last season.

Learning from Beale's mistakes

Beale was not welcomed with open arms by the Sunderland faithful.

In truth, Sunderland fans were left puzzled as to why Tony Mowbray had been sacked in December of last year. The club were in ninth place but only three points off the play-off places. The affectionately termed 'Mogga' was a fan favourite and a native of the North East - he simply fit the bill.

Beale was always going to face an uphill battle as Sunderland manager. He was an underwhelming choice with little managerial experience, having had some success at QPR but failed at Rangers prior to his move to the North East.

However, Beale, as with all new managers, had the opportunity to win over the fans. Ultimately, it is a results-driven business, but there are things managers must do to connect with fans and players alike - the feeling to many is that he did the opposite.

Following a poor start to his tenure at the Stadium of Light, Beale hit back at fan criticism, accusing them of taking offence to his cockney accent. During the same rant, he hinted that the fans were making matters personal despite the poor performances under his stewardship.

The final nail in his coffin was his public on-field snub of Sunderland favourite, Trai Hume. In video footage from the Wearsiders' 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City, Beale appeared to ignore Hume's outstretched hand for a handshake, which left fans reeling.

Ultimately, Beale was given his marching orders just two months into his tenure at Sunderland. The board may have felt inclined to give the Londoner more time, but the bond with the fans was beyond repair and proved to be the final straw.

Michael Beale's record as Sunderland manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 12 4 2 6 33.3%

It is very early days for Le Bris, and it is on the pitch where he will be judged. However, one cannot underestimate the importance of making a good first impression and connecting with the club, players and supporters alike. So far, Le Bris is doing just that.