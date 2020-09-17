Early Sheffield Wednesday team news emerges ahead of Watford clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to pick up another three points this weekend when they return to league action.

The Owls beat Cardiff City in their first match of the 2020/21 campaign, and will be keen to follow that up with a positive result this weekend.

But they face a tricky test against a Watford side that will be confident of making it two wins from their first two matches this season.

The Hornets beat Middlesbrough on the opening night of the new Championship season, and head to Hillsborough full of confidence on Saturday.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk admitted that only two players are unavailable for selection this weekend against Watford.

“Chey Dunkley went for a check up scan and we’re really happy with it.

“He’s missed a lot of football, so it’s a case of building up his fitness now. Osaze is back in training and might need a game with the 23s. Other than that, the squad is at full health.”

Dunkley signed for Sheffield Wednesday during the summer transfer window after leaving Wigan Athletic, and he’ll be keen to replicate some strong performances for the Latics last term.

Which clubs did Sheffield Wednesday sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United

The Verdict:

It’s good to hear that they’re closing in on a return to competitive action.

Garry Monk is going to need all of his players available ideally if they’re to stand a chance of pulling clear of other teams that are fighting to stay in the Championship this term.

Dunkley has shown that he can perform to a high standard at this level with Wigan in the past, and he’ll be an excellent addition to the Owls defensive line.

Urhoghide will also fancy his chances of forcing his way back into the side when he’s deemed fully-fit.