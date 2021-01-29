Early Sheffield Wednesday team news emerges ahead of Preston North End clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to bounce back from Coventry defeat when they host Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

The Hillsborough outfit arrived at St Andrew’s unbeaten in more than five-weeks following four impressive results either side of Tony Pulis’ sacking last month.

However, Wednesday missed the opportunity to move within three points of Championship safety following two goals in the final 33 minutes from the Sky Blues.

The defeat leaves them six points from third-tier safety, although tomorrow’s clash with Preston represents another chance to close the gap on those above them.

Ahead of the game at Hillsborough, caretaker manager Neil Thompson provided an injury update on the Owls squad.

Thompson confirmed that defender Moses Odubajo is facing a spell on the sidelines following his injury at Coventry in midweek.

On Sheffield Wednesday presser. Odujajo (hamstring) out for couple of weeks. Dunkley could be back next week, Rhodes training. Shaw (shoulder) could be back next week + JVA. #swfc. — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) January 29, 2021

But in better news, Chey Dunkley Liam Shaw and Joost van Aken could return to action next week, whilst striker Jordan Rhodes is back in training having not featured since the victory over Derby County on New Year’s Day.

The Verdict Following their midweek defeat at Coventry, this is another huge weekend for Wednesday. With both Derby County and Nottingham Forest heading in the right direction, the Owls need to start winning themselves or they’ll soon be cut adrift at the bottom. Preston have been impressive on their travels this season, but are still struggling for consistency, which makes them very beatable opponents.