Early Sheffield Wednesday team news emerges ahead of Cardiff City clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can pick up positive results at the earliest of opportunities this season under the management of Garry Monk.

The Owls finished 16th in the Championship table last season, as a poor run of results in the second-half of the campaign saw them slide down the second-tier standings.

Garry Monk has already been active in the transfer window, with the likes of Chey Dunkley and Elias Kachunga arriving at Hillsborough ahead of the new Championship season.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Cardiff City on the opening weekend of fixtures in the second-tier, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Owls.

The Bluebirds finished fifth in the Championship last term, and were beaten by Fulham in their play-off semi-final under the guidance of Neil Harris.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) ahead of their match against Cardiff City, Garry Monk issued a promising update on some of his key players.

“Kacha (Kachunga) is full training. He will be ready for this weekend.

“Osaze will be back in full training tomorrow. Chey is possible seven to 10 days away from returning to full training and being in contention.

“Everyone else is fine. He (Liam Palmer) was straight back into full training yesterday. He looks strong.”

The Verdict:

This is a positive update on the whole from the Sheffield Wednesday boss.

I still think that Kachunga is an excellent signing for the Owls, and will provide Garry Monk with a welcome selection dilemma in the 2020/21 season.

If he can have a full team available to choose from for the majority of this year’s league campaign, then I firmly believe that the Owls shouldn’t be worrying about potential relegation into League One.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see them pick up points against Cardiff City this weekend either.