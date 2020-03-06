Early Sheffield Wednesday team news emerges ahead of Brentford clash

Sheffield Wednesday were certainly able to take plenty of of positives despite their FA Cup exit at the hands of Premier League giants Manchester City.

The defeat means that Garry Monk’s side now only have one win in their last nine games in all competitions, and they’ll know that results simply have to improve at the earliest of opportunities.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Brentford, Garry Monk issued an important update on the fitness of Kieran Lee and Julian Borner.

“Kieran Lee won’t be available for the weekend, he felt a tightness with his groin, we’ll assess Julian today.”

Lee has made 25 appearances for the Owls this term, and has been Barry Bannan’s central midfield partner on a regular basis in recent weeks, so Monk will have to find a suitable replacement to come into the side this weekend.

Borner is another player that has been a key member of the Sheffield Wednesday squad, and has made 33 appearances for Garry Monk’s men in all competitions this term.

The Verdict:

This is a frustrating update for Sheffield Wednesday.

It’s already going to be a tricky test for them heading into the game, as Brentford are a team that will cause most teams in the Championship problems with their attacking threat.

But without Lee in their squad, Monk needs to make the right call in choosing who comes into the starting XI, and if he gets it wrong, then they could be on the wrong end of a heavy defeat at Griffin Park on Saturday.

If Sheffield Wednesday can replicate the similar sort of effort they did against Manchester City, then they’ll certainly be in with a chance of taking some from their game against the Bees.