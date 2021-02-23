Early Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Brentford, what will the Owls XI look like tomorrow?

Sheffield Wednesday head to West London tomorrow evening for a hugely testing fixture in the Championship as they take on Brentford.

Neil Thompson saw his side slip to a costly defeat to Birmingham City at the weekend, with Wednesday needing to dust themselves down quickly and get back on track in the Championship.

They will have to do so without the service of Liam Shaw, with the midfielder facing a two-match suspension following his red card in the aforementioned defeat to Birmingham.

Joey Pelupessy looks like he could come into contention in the place of Shaw, with Thompson also considering a switch in system, having reverted to a flat back-four against Blues.

That could, then, open the door for Adam Reach to come back into the side as a wing-back, given Matt Penney played at left-back against Birmingham.

Wednesday aren’t without their injury problems, though, with Massimo Luongo, Joost van Aken, Moses Odubajo, Dominic Iorfa and Andre Green amongst those unavailable (Whoscored).

However, there is a chance that Jordan Rhodes could provide a fresh face in the starting XI. He got just the last 15 minutes of the loss to Birmingham, despite scoring twice in his previous four appearances.

Others like Izzy Brown could be banging on the door looking for an opportunity to replace Josh Windass or Callum Paterson given the intensity of the schedule right now.

Potential Sheffield Wednesday XI: Westwood; Lees, Iorfa, Urhoghide; Harris, Pelupessy, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Brown; Rhodes.