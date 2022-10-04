Early QPR team news emerges ahead of club’s clash with Sheffield United this evening

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale has revealed that Kenneth Paal, Jake Clarke-Salter and Rob Dickie are all available for selection for tonight’s clash with Sheffield United.

Paal had to be withdrawn during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bristol City after picking up a knock in this particular fixture.

Having made a full recovery from this issue, the defender could be in line to make his 11th appearance of the season at Bramall Lane.

Clarke-Salter also limped off last weekend but has not suffered a serious injury setback.

Dickie meanwhile missed this particular fixture as a result of an ankle injury that he sustained earlier this season.

Having been forced to watch on from the sidelines for QPR’s past three matches, Dickie will be hoping to make his return to action this evening.

Currently fifth in the Championship, the R’s will send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division if they defeat the league leaders tonight.

Ahead of this fixture, Beale has shared an update on Paal, Clarke-Salter and Dickie.

Speaking to West London Sport, Beale said: “Kenneth has recovered, Jake has recovered, Rob Dickie is back and there are no other issues.

“He is tough, is Kenneth.

“He’s alright.

“It was just a knock.

“If he was on the other side of the pitch he would have played on, but because he was so close to me I could see from his facial expressions he was struggling a bit.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for QPR as all three of these aforementioned players could potentially make a difference for them in tonight’s clash with the Blades.

Paal has immediately adapted to life in the Championship following his move to the R’s in the summer transfer window and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

As for Clarke-Salter and Dickie, they will both be competing for a place at centre-back.

Dickie has featured on eight occasions at this level during the current campaign while Clarke-Salter made his second appearance for QPR in their recent triumph over the Robins.