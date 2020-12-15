Early QPR team news ahead of Stoke City clash tonight at 5:30pm

Queens Park Rangers take on Stoke City this evening in the Sky Bet Championship at the rather novel time of 5:30pm.

The R’s’ clash with the Potters will be shown live on Sky Sports and it is a game where Mark Warburton and his men really need to respond from recent setbacks and get all three points.

Indeed, it’s the last game before fans are once again turned away with London heading into tier 3 and the Hoops’ players will want to give their support something to remember fondly ahead of Christmas week.

To do that, they’ll need to make use of their chances better than they did against Reading on Saturday, who snatched all three points via Michael Olise late on, and it remains to be seen who Mark Warburton tasks to go out there and get the win.

In terms of team news, Warburton would not reveal in his press conference yesterday the status of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Osman Kakay who both limped off on Saturday.

The Hoops manager often likes to keep his team news cards close to his chest and suggested a few late calls will be made on several players that are carrying knocks. He did say, however, he was hopeful when particularly pressed on Osayi-Samuel, and we’ll see if the winger makes the cut.

One man that will be missing, meanwhile, is Lee Wallace. Warburton confirmed the left-back would be out for two weeks with a soleus muscle issue in his calf – Niko Hamalainen looks set to continue down that side of the defence.

Finally, Warburton also said during his press conference that the R’s need to start scoring more and so was asked about Charlie Kelman and whether he might be looked at as a solution in front of goal.

The R’s manager said he’d been very impressed with the youngster in training but that he’d only be used when the time is right, given his age and development.

We’ll soon see, then, whether that time is now.