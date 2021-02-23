Early QPR team news ahead of Preston, what will the R’s XI look like tomorrow?

Queens Park Rangers head to Preston North End on Wednesday night in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to continue their superb run of form.

Three away wins and three home wins has made it six wins in their last seven games in the second tier and that has moved them into mid-table, with them hoping to keep climbing in the weeks to come.

Up next, then, a Preston North End side that the R’s have risen above of late with their form remaining patchy and it likely that a mid-table finish beckons for them now.

In terms of team news, Mark Warburton has suggested that, with the game on Wednesday and therefore providing an extra day of rest following on from Saturday, he may look to keep the side as similar as possible to the one that won against Bournemouth.

Indeed, the Hoops boss then cited the fact that this Saturday’s match against Birmingham will then come around quickly, with the players not back until the early hours of Thursday from Deepdale, meaning the changes may well be rung more this weekend.

George Thomas, Jordy de Wijs and Faysal Bettache will all be missing tomorrow night, with them involved in an u23 game on Tuesday – this is with a view to all three being potentially involved at the weekend against the Blues.

Other than that, Warburton has no other injury issues to contend with, with the likes of Luke Amos, Tom Carroll and Charlie Owens all still out long-term.

Possible XI (3-5-2): Dieng; Dickie, Cameron, Barbet; Kane, Ball, Chair, Johansen, Wallace; Dykes, Austin.