Early Portsmouth team news emerges ahead of Wycombe clash

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has provided team news ahead of the club’s tough Boxing Day test at Fratton Park against table topping Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Pompey come off the back of an important 1-0 win against Ipswich last Saturday, but have since suffered some setbacks to players ahead of the Boxing Day fixture.

On-loan Rangers man Ross McCrorie will definitely be out against Wycombe, leaving Kenny Jackett short at right-back, with James Bolton the only player available in that position, with Anton Walkes currently filling in at left-back.

McCrorie limped off against Ipswich before half-time, in what is his second injury to his hamstring in the space of two months.

“It’s a grade one hamstring injury, but not as bad as last time and he’ll be out for around two-three weeks,” Kenny Jackett told the club website.

“That’s a frustration for us because he’d been playing well, although he’s the only one missing from the weekend.”

Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup are two other definite absentees, as both defenders have been ruled out for up to two months after undergoing operations.

Jack Whatmough is unlikely to be ready for the Wycombe game, with Bryn Morris also out for the long-term.

Portsmouth will know that a win against the Buckinghamshire side could take them closer to the play-off places. Pompey will also be buoyed by the fact that they have yet to lose a league game at home this season.

QUIZ: Can you remember the outcome of Portsmouth’s last 15 Boxing Day matches?

1 of 15 What was the score between Gillingham and Portsmouth at Priestfield on Boxing Day 2018? 1-0 2-0 3-0 4-0

The Verdict

The worrying news for Portsmouth concerning Ross McCrorie’s hamstring injury is that the team is now particularly short at right-back.

Anton Walkes has been filling in at left-back due to Lee Brown’s injury, leaving James Bolton as the only player able to play on the right side of defence for the time being.

Kenny Jackett will be keeping his fingers crossed over the next few weeks that neither of them suffer any notable problems.