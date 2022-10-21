Early Portsmouth team news emerges ahead of the club’s clash with Forest Green

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that he is hoping to call upon the services of Joe Rafferty, Reeco Hackett and Tom Lowery this weekend when his side take on Forest Green Rovers.

After missing a considerable chunk of action due to an issue with his stomach, Rafferty recently stepped up his road to recovery by returning to training.

Hackett meanwhile sustained a knock in Portsmouth’s defeat to Charlton Athletic earlier this week while Lowery has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s last three league games due to a hamstring injury.

One of the players who will be unavailable for selection tomorrow is Marlon Pack who was sent-off during the club’s 3-0 defeat to the Addicks.

As for Michael Jacobs, the winger is unlikely to be included in Pompey’s match-day squad as he had to undergo a scan on a hamstring injury earlier this week after making a cameo appearance against Charlton.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Forest Green, Cowley has shared an update on the five aforementioned players.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: “So we’re hopeful both Joe and Tom will be back and available for Saturday.

“Michael Jacobs and Marlon Pack have both had scans and we are awaiting those results.

“Reeco took a nasty one to the knee and we’re hopeful he’ll be back.” The Verdict Cowley will need the players that are available to feature this weekend to step up to the mark as Portsmouth’s performance against Charlton was extremely underwhelming. In the absence of Pack, Lowery could feature in the heart of midfield for Pompey at The Bolt New Lawn alongside Joe Morrell. Before sustaining his injury setback, Lowery made seven league appearances in the opening stages of the season. Hackett and Rafferty will also be pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven as Portsmouth aim to get back on track in the third-tier. Meanwhile, Jacobs will be hoping that his latest issue doesn’t turn out to be too serious as has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

