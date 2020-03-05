Early Portsmouth team news emerges ahead of Peterborough clash

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has issued his latest squad update ahead of their big game this weekend against Peterborough United in League One.

Pompey’s FA Cup exploits came to an end on Monday night as the south coast side went down 2-0 to Arsenal at Fratton Park in the fifth round of the competition, in a game where many first-team players were rested with this weekend’s game in mind.

Jackett’s side occupy 3rd place in the league table, and will know that a win against the Posh could take them into the automatic promotion places if Rotherham taste defeat against Rochdale.

It will be a challenge for Pompey away from home, especially as their last two league games on the road have ended in defeat.

Portsmouth have a respectable recent record against Peterborough, winning three of the last five meetings between the sides.

The fixture at Fratton Park earlier this season ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ahead of the big game, Jackett spoke to the club website to provide some early team news.

Portsmouth fans will be glad to hear that there are no new injury concerns amongst the squad to report following their FA Cup fifth round tie on Monday.

“Everyone is okay from those two games against Rochdale and Arsenal. There are now new injuries from those,” the Pompey boss said.

“The players are competing hard for places and looking forward to all the matches that are coming up.”

However, Christian Burgess will not be involved on Saturday due to picking up a two-match suspension for accumulating ten bookings.

“We’re all good and the only player we have missing is Christian, who’s suspended,” Jackett said.

That means the Portsmouth boss has a decision to make as to who to field alongside Sean Raggett in central defence, with James Bolton staking a good claim on Monday night. Jack Whatmough is also another option.

Bryn Morris remains the only long-term absentee for Pompey.

The Verdict

Christian Burgess’ absence will be felt once again on Saturday, in what will be a key away game for Portsmouth against another side who are fighting promotion.

Peterborough also have a very strong record at the Weston Homes Stadium this term, losing just twice in League One, winning their last four in succession.

Jackett will be hoping that his call to rest key players on Monday night such as Tom Naylor and Sean Raggett will pay off.