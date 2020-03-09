Early Portsmouth team news emerges ahead of Fleetwood clash

Portsmouth are back in action once again on Tuesday evening, as the side come up against Fleetwood Town hoping to put Saturday’s disappointments behind them.

Pompey were on the end of a 2-0 defeat to promotion rivals Peterborough United at the weekend, the side’s third successive loss away from home in the league.

As a result, Pompey have slid down the table from 3rd to 6th, and are one of five sides in League One who are currently on 59 points.

Although the camp will still be coming to terms with the loss at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, the games continue to come thick and fast, with Fleetwood making the trip down to Fratton Park in a day’s time.

The Cod Army are also on 59 points and Pompey will be wary of the threats that Joey Barton’s side pose.

Portsmouth tasted defeat to Fleetwood just over two weeks ago at Highbury Stadium, as the score ended 1-0.

Ahead of the big game, Kenny Jackett has issued an early squad update.

The main talking point for Pompey is the fitness of Ben Close, who went down during the first half of the Peterborough defeat, also receiving treatment.

“Ben picked up an ankle injury and is struggling a bit with that. I don’t think he will be fit,” Jackett told the club website.

Ellis Harrison was missing from the match day squad on Saturday but is likely to be back available for the Fleetwood game.

“We have to congratulate Ellis Harrison and his partner on the birth of their first child. He’s back training after a busy weekend,” Jackett added.

Christian Burgess will once again be missing through suspension, which could see Jack Whatmough retain his place alongside Sean Raggett in central defence despite a difficult afternoon last time out.

QUIZ: Can you name these 11 Portsmouth flops?

1 of 11 Who is this? Lloyd Isgrove Louis Dennis James Vaughan Omar Bogle

The Verdict

It will be a blow for Pompey that Ben Close will not be available for Tuesday night’s match, but it leaves the door open for both Cameron McGeehan and Andy Cannon to feature.

Portsmouth will be glad that they are back at Fratton Park after yet another disappointing away result last time out, but Fleetwood’s recent form suggests it will be a difficult game.

Joey Barton’s side have lost just once in seventeen in the league, which includes six wins from their last eight matches.