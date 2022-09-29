Early Portsmouth team news emerges ahead of club’s upcoming clash with Ipswich Town

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that Michael Jacobs, Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty could all be available for selection for this weekend’s clash with Ipswich Town.

Jacobs has missed the club’s last two league games due to an issue with his groin but has now returned to full training.

Lowery meanwhile sustained a hamstring injury during Portsmouth’s recent showdown with Plymouth Argyle.

The results of a scan revealed that the midfielder only suffered a minor tear in this fixture.

As for Rafferty, the right-back has not featured for Pompey since their meeting with Peterborough United at the start of September.

Having recovered from a stomach injury, Rafferty will now be looking to reclaim a place in Portsmouth’s starting eleven.

Currently third in League One, Portsmouth will move above Ipswich in the standings if they seal all three points at Portman Road on Saturday.

Ahead of this particular fixture, Cowley has shared an update on Jacobs, Lowery and Rafferty.

Speaking to The News about this trio, the Pompey boss said: “Michael has trained this week, while we’ve been pleased with the progress Joe and Tom have made.

“Hopefully they’ll be available come Saturday.”

“Tom had a scan and it showed he had a minor tear, a minor strain really, a grade one, so we’ve been lucky and he has been back on the grass and we’re hopeful he’ll be available for Saturday.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a boost for Portsmouth as all three of these players have demonstrated this season that they are capable of competing in the third-tier.

Jacobs has managed to score two goals and provide two assists for his team-mates in League One whilst Lowery has made seven appearances at this level during the current campaign.

Rafferty meanwhile has featured on eight occasions in all competitions since joining Portsmouth earlier this year.

Providing that their players are firing on all cylinders on Saturday, Pompey could potentially secure an eye-catching victory over an Ipswich side who are looking to challenge for automatic promotion.

12 quiz questions about Portsmouth FC legends - Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 How many league goals did Guy Whittingham score for Portsmouth in the 1992-93 season? 36 38 42 51