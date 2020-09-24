Early Nottingham Forest team news emerges ahead of Huddersfield clash on Friday

Nottingham Forest will be hoping they can secure their first points of the 2020/21 Championship season tomorrow evening, as they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face off against Huddersfield Town.

Similarly to Forest, Carlos Corberan’s Terriers side have lost their first two matches of the league season and will be equally keen to cement their first points of the campaign as they aim to avoid a relegation battle.

Ahead of the match, Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi has offered an update with regards to who is available for tomorrow night’s clash, and as it stands there are only a handful of Reds players unavailable for the match.

Fouad Bachirou will be unavailable for the Reds tomorrow evening, with Lamouchi confirming in his pre-match press conference that he is suffering with a hamstring injury.

“Bachirou will be out for a couple of weeks because of a hamstring injury,” Lamouchi said ahead of Friday night’s game.

“Probably just after the international break he will be back.”

Samba Sow and Tiago Silva remain out on the sidelines and will both be unavailable for selection for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Tyler Blackett is now fit and available for the clash against Huddersfield and is in contention for a starting berth.