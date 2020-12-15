Early Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash tonight at 7:45pm

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to pick up vital points in their bid to survive in the Championship this season when they return to action on Tuesday evening.

The Reds have endured a disappointing league campaign to date, with Chris Hughton struggling to turn around their dismal run of form.

Forest find themselves sat 21st in the Championship table after their opening 18 matches of this year’s campaign, but will be eager to pick up a much-needed points against Sheffield Wednesday at the City Ground.

They’ll be without some key players for the clash against Tony Pulis’ side though, with Chris Hughton revealing that defender Scott McKenna is closing in on a return to action, but isn’t quite ready for the match against the Owls on Tuesday.

“McKenna will miss out again. He’s not too far away, but isn’t ready to be in contention.”

The Forest boss went on to admit that Jack Colback, Luke Freeman and Fouad Bachirou will also miss out, as they step up their recovery over the festive period.

“Colback and Freeman are certainly still going to be a matter of weeks. Bachirou maybe isn’t so far away, but he hasn’t really had a period of training.”

But they could be handed a potential boost heading into the game against Sheffield Wednesday, with Lewis Grabban recently returning to action, with Hughton revealing that a decision will be made late on him as to whether he’ll feature in the matchday squad on Tuesday or not.

“The only one who has really trained the last couple of days is Lewis Grabban.

“There’s a decision to make on him, whether for him to be involved in the squad or not. But he’s certainly trained the last couple of days, so probably that’s the decision I have to make.

“We’re comfortable that, from an injury point of view, he’s fine. But of course he has missed a lot of football over a period of time.

“That will be a decision that I will make at some stage today.”

Grabban has made eight appearances in all competitions this season, and has struggled to hit the ground running in this year’s campaign, with the forward not scoring a single goal for Forest this term.

A win for the Reds could see them move three points clear of the relegation zone if they are to beat Sheffield Wednesday and other results go their way.