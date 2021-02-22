Early Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Rotherham, what will the Reds XI look like tomorrow?

Nottingham Forest will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship tomorrow as they prepare to take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

The Reds returned to winning ways after defeating Blackburn Rovers by a goal to nil at the weekend, courtesy of Alex Mighten’s first half strike.

Rovers did miss a penalty in the second half with Brice Samba denying Adam Armstrong from 12 yards, with Forest managing to hold onto all three points.

The task will now be to go on another run in what is shaping up to be a very important week for Forest, as they take on Rotherham tomorrow night before a trip to Derby on Friday.

Lewis Grabban is unlikely to feature for Forest tomorrow night, Chris Hughton revealed to Nottinghamshire Live earlier today.

Hughton revealed at the weekend that Grabban had picked up a slight hamstring injury, and the quick turnaround meant that it would be too soon for the striker to feature against Blackburn.

Hughton has now said: “Grabbs hasn’t quite made it. We’re relatively confident it’s not going to be too long, but probably tomorrow has come around too quick.”

Ryan Yates and Luke Freeman made their return to the side at the weekend, and Lyle Taylor, who picked up a knock late on, is expected to be fit to play. Scott McKenna will be available and Harry Arter will also be missing, though a return to training is expected soon.

Predicted XI: Samba; Christie, Worrall, Figueiredo, Ribeiro; Garner, Cafu; Knockaert, Krovinovic, Freeman; Murray.