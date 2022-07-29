Early Norwich City team news emerges ahead of club’s clash with Cardiff City

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith is set to make a late decision on whether to utilise Gabriel Sara and Kieran Dowell in tomorrow’s clash with Cardiff City.

Both players have returned to training ahead of this fixture.

Sara suffered an ankle injury earlier this year during his time at Sao Paulo.

Signed on a permanent deal by Norwich in the current transfer window, the Brazilian will be determined to make a positive impression for his new side in the opening stages of the campaign.

As for Dowell, the midfielder underwent a hernia operation this summer.

Whereas Dowell and Sara could potentially feature against Cardiff, Smith will be without a number of players for this clash.

As cited by the Eastern Daily Press journalist Connor Southwell, Smith has confirmed that Isaac Hayden, Sam Byram, Ben Gibson and Tony Springett will not be available for selection.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, Norwich will be determined to provide their supporters with something to shout about at the Cardiff City Stadium tomorrow.

Set to face a Bluebirds side who have engaged in a great deal of transfer activity following the conclusion of the previous term, it will be interesting to see whether the Canaries are able to seal a positive result on their travels.

The Verdict

Whereas Smith will be disappointed by the fact that he will be unable to turn to Dowell, Hayden, Byram and Gibson in this fixture, he could utilise Sara and Dowell in the heart of Norwich’s midfield.

Whilst it may take Sara some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level before, Dowell possesses a reasonable amount of experience in this division.

In the 100 Championship games that he has featured in, the 24-year-old has scored 21 goals and has provided nine assists.

By providing some creativity over the course of the new campaign, Dowell may be able to help Norwich achieve a relative amount of success in the second-tier.