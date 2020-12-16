Early Norwich City team news ahead of Reading clash tonight at 8pm

Daniel Farke has no fresh injury concerns as his Norwich side attempt to climb above Bournemouth and back to the top of the Championship with victory over Reading on Wednesday.

Farke’s side picked up a hard-earned three points at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, their third consecutive league victory, and tenth in their previous 14 games.

However, the Canaries face one of their toughest tests of the campaign against a Royals outfit, that’re just four points below them in the standings, and have already won six matches at the Madejski Stadium this term.

Do you love Norwich City? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Canaries that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 1. True or False, Norwich played at the Nest before they moved to Carrow Road? True False

But Farke remains without a host of first-team players for the game in Berkshire.

Speaking to Norwich’s official website on Tuesday morning, the Canaries boss revealed that Tim Krul has recently resumed training following a thigh problem he sustained against Stoke City last month, although the Dutchman won’t be risked against Reading.

Meanwhile, Lukas Rupp, Ben Gibson, Przemyslaw Placheta and Xavi Quintilla are all closing in on their respective comebacks from injury, but none of the four will be ready in time for tonight’s game – with the latter still self-isolating at present.

Onel Hernandez is also back training individually – with Farke admitting that the forward “isn’t too far away” from joining his teammates.