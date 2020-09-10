Early Norwich City team news ahead of Championship opener against Huddersfield

Norwich City travel up to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday for their first Championship game since May 2019.

The Canaries were unable to extend their stay in the Premier League past just one season, suffering relegation after finishing bottom of the table.

They’ve done well to hold onto some of their most valuable assets though and have been busy in the transfer market as well, suggesting they could be set for another promotion push this term.

That begins against the Terriers and Daniel Farke will be keen to kick-start the season with a win, and to put their 3-1 EFL Cup defeat to Luton Town behind them.

Farke was without some 14 players for the defeat to the Hatters due to international fixtures but looks set to have a fully replenished squad for the start of the league campaign.

The return of the likes of Tim Krul and Teemu Pukki will strengthen Norwich’s side as they take on Carlos Corberan’s men.

Oliver Skipp, who signed on a season-long loan from Tottenham, could also make his Championship debut after playing for the England U21s alongside new teammates Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, and Ben Godfrey last weekend – all of whom seem likely to feature this weekend.

6 of these Norwich City facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Norwich City's record signing is Steven Naismith. True or false? True False

There could also be a first start for Burnley loanee Ben Gibson after completing his move to Carrow Road earlier this week, though you feel Farke may want to ease him in given his lack of action over the past two seasons.

One man Norwich will definitely be without is defender Jamal Lewis, who joined Newcastle United on Monday.

Centre-back Grant Hanley and full-back Sam Byram will also be missing as they recover from injury issues.

The former is believed to be back in light training, while Byram isn’t expected back until October.

It could be touch and go for summer signing Xavi Quintilla, who missed the Luton game due to a slight strain.

Emi Buendia has now served his suspension for his red card against Burnley last season but his involvement is questionable after tweaking his groin recently.

It is understood that Josip Drmic, Mortiz Leitner, and Tom Trybull all have no part in Farke’s plans for the 2020/21 campaign.