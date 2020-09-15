Early Millwall team news emerges ahead of Cheltenham Town clash

Millwall will be hoping they can progress to the Third Round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening when they take on League Two side Cheltenham Town.

The Lions booked their spot in the Second Round with a 3-1 win over Crawley Town, with Scott Malone, Matt Smith and an own goal proving to be enough for Gary Rowett’s men.

Ryan Woods is likely to return to the matchday squad, after missing out in their draw against Stoke City in the Championship at the weekend.

Mahlon Romeo is another player that could be in line to return, with the full-back not being involved at all since their 2020/21 campaign got under way.

Spurs loanee Troy Parrott remains out through injury, whilst youngster Billy Mitchell is continuing to be ruled out through a knee problem.

Millwall are unbeaten so far this season, and will be hoping they can dispatch of the League Two side on Tuesday, with Cheltenham beating Peterborough United in the First Round of the EFL Cup.

The winner of the match between Millwall and Cheltenham Town will take on either Burnley or Sheffield United in the next stage of the competition, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Lions if they beat the League Two side this evening.

Which of these Millwall facts are actually false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Darren Ward was the last player to win back-to-back player of the year awards True False

The Verdict:

I can’t see anything but a Millwall win here.

It’s likely that Gary Rowett will make changes to the team that drew with Stoke City, as he looks to keep his squad fresh for their league campaign.

A cup run is always a good opportunity to rotate the squad though and give younger players a chance in the first-team, and if they can impress, a manager can have a welcome selection dilemma in future matches.

I’m sure plenty of Millwall’s outcasts will be keen to make a good impression tonight against Cheltenham Town.