Early Millwall team news emerges ahead of Barnsley clash

Millwall are set to be without both Alex Pearce and Shaun Hutchinson for their game against Barnsley this weekend according to NewsAtDen’s Lucas Ball.

Pearce has made 26 appearances for Millwall in all competitions this term, but missed their recent match against Derby through injury.

Whilst Hutchinson has made 30 appearances for the Lions, as they look to force themselves into the top-six at the earliest of opportunities.

Millwall will be eager to bounce back from a frustrating defeat to play-off chasing rivals Derby County at The Den on Saturday, as they lost ground on sixth-placed Preston heading into the final eight matches of this year’s league campaign.

Gary Rowett’s side are currently sat 11th in the Championship table, and are three points adrift of Preston North End, who currently occupy sixth spot in the second tier.

Barnsley will be no pushover though, after Gerhard Struber’s side picked up an important win against QPR to keep their survival chances in the Championship alive.

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating update to hear heading into the game.

Pearce hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked to this season with the Lions, but Hutchinson has been a regular, so his absence will come at an irritating time.

It’s not a certainty that Millwall will beat Barnsley either, as they Tykes have already beaten QPR recently, as they battle to survive in the Championship.

But if Millwall are to be taken seriously in the race to challenge for a top-six finish, then this is the sort of game that they need to be coming away with three points from.