Early Millwall team news ahead of Luton, what will the Lions XI look like tomorrow?

Gary Rowett has a host of absentees when Millwall put their eight-match unbeaten record on the line against Luton Town tomorrow.

No fewer than six first-team players missed Saturday’s draw with rock-bottom with Wycombe – and Rowett confirmed that he isn’t expecting any significant changes to the squad from the weekend.

Murray Wallace is still recovering from a broken foot, whilst Jake Cooper (shoulder) and Ryan Leonard are both still unavailable for Millwall and will definitely miss the trip to the Hatters.

Meanwhile, January signing Maikel Kieftenbeld has missed the Lions’ last three Championship matches with a hamstring problem sustained against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, whilst Kenneth Zohore is also out.

“It is touch and go for Maikel. It is hard – I don’t want to bring Maikel back too soon and him to be out for four or five weeks with his hamstring,” Rowett told South London Press. “I don’t see anyone coming into the squad on Tuesday that wasn’t in the squad Saturday.”

Conor Mahoney hasn’t featured since the beginning of November due to a quad injury, and isn’t expected to return having suffered a setback in a recent Under-23s fixture.

Despite the quick turnaround, Rowett isn’t going to make too many changes – with Tom Bradshaw or Jon Dadi Bodvarsson coming in for Matt Smith the likeliest alteration to the Lions starting XI.

Danny McNamara will be hoping to earn a recall following a four-match absence, whilst Shane Ferguson is pushing for his first Championship start since December, although a similar side to the one that started against Wycombe is expected.