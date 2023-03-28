Millwall return to Championship action with a trip to West Brom at the weekend, with the Baggies chasing down the Lions who occupy the all-important sixth spot at present.

The London club are currently three points above Norwich City in seventh place, whilst they hold a five point advantage over West Brom in ninth, however, the Baggies possess a game in hand.

Gary Rowett's side suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat against relegation-battling Huddersfield Town going into the international break and will be striving to return all three points when they visit The Hawthorns.

There are eight games of this Championship campaign left to play, with there being some tough outings sandwiched into their remaining fixtures, starting with a trip to the Midlands on Saturday afternoon.

Providing an injury update ahead of Saturday's fixture at The Hawthorns, News at Den reporter Alex Jones wrote via his Twitter: "Billy Mitchell & Tyler Burey in contention to feature against West Brom after returning to training, but both will be assessed later this week.

"Mason Bennett unlikely to feature but set to return to training imminently.

"Positive news on Callum Styles. Club are awaiting further scan results, but sounds like there’s a chance that he will be able to play for #Millwall again this season.

"Aidomo Emakhu ruled out for the rest of the campaign after injuring his hamstring for the under-21’s."

The verdict

The Lions have been dealt several injury blows over the last couple of months and were entering a difficult period where the club's squad depth was evidently tested, with the international break coming at a very good time for Gary Rowett and Co.

This two-week break has allowed those individuals who have been on the mend with the appropriate time to get back to full fitness, whilst preserving some of the players that have had to play a lot of minutes in recent months.

Having Billy Mitchell and Tyler Burey back in contention is great news for Rowett, with both players automatically bolstering competition levels in the midfield and striking departments.

As for Callum Styles, the fact that he has got a chance to play somewhat of a part during what remains is also fantastic news, with the Barnsley loanee another player that would drive competition levels through the roof.

Mason Bennett is seemingly making good progress too and his involvement could be big during what is set to be an exciting run-in.