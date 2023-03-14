Early Middlesbrough team news emerges with pair’s involvement v Stoke City in doubt

Middlesbrough could be without Dael Fry and Matt Crooks again tonight when they take on Stoke City in the Championship.

Michael Carrick’s side are looking to move within a point of Sheffield United in second with a win over Stoke, as they bid to pile the pressure on the Blades ahead of their meeting with Sunderland tomorrow.

The Teessiders came from behind to beat Swansea City 3-1 at the weekend, with Carrick likely leaning on a similar pool of players against Stoke tonight.

Fry missed out against Swansea through illness and Crooks hasn’t featured since the 2-0 defeat at West Brom with an injury.

“We missed Dael at the weekend and we’ve been missing Crooksy since last week so we’re waiting on them,” Carrick said, as quoted by The Northern Echo.

“Dael was quite ill towards the start of last week so we just need to get him back around the group again, see how he is and how he fits back in. Crooksy is touch and go at the moment, and we’ll make a late call on him.”

Paddy McNair deputised for Fry at centre-back in the win over Swansea, with Aaron Ramsey, Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom all on the scoresheet from the attacking unit.

The Verdict

Fry is obviously a brilliant centre-back and Crooks is a useful asset in the final third, as he’s shown over the last couple of seasons.

However, Boro have a depth of quality at both ends of the pitch and Carrick is in a luxurious position where he doesn’t have to push either player to get back quickly.

McNair is a great replacement for Fry at centre-back and Boro’s forward players are carrying a threat in every game and, more often than not, getting themselves on the scoresheet.

Even without the pair, they will be heavy favourites to beat Stoke tonight.

