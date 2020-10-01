Early Middlesbrough team news emerges ahead of Barnsley clash

Middlesbrough look set to welcome back Ashley Fletcher this weekend, but Neil Warnock will be without Grant Hall against Barnsley.

Fletcher missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers due to injury, with Chuba Akpom – his replacement – scoring Boro’s goal.

As per the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock will welcome Fletcher back into the fold this week as Barnsley head to Teesside.

He, along with Akpom and Britt Assombalonga, will be competing for a starting berth in Boro’s two-man axis in attack.

At the other end of the pitch, there’s been no timescale put on when Hall will be able to return for Boro.

The summer signing was forced from the field after 55 minutes on Saturday, with a torn calf muscle leaving him sidelined this weekend when Barnsley visit.

It has been a mixed start to the season for Boro, who are continuing to find their feet.

Boro narrowly lost to Watford on the opening day of the season, before back-to-back 1-1 draws with AFC Bournemouth and QPR.

Saturday’s opponents have also struggled in the opening exchanges of the new season, with Barnsley yet to register their first victory after a draw and two defeats.

The Verdict

The news that Fletcher looks set to return is great for Boro.

The striker offers something different to Akpom and Assombalonga, plus Boro are a team that struggle for goals. Depth up-front is a big plus.

Hall’s absence is a blow and the hope on Teesside will be that he can get back to full fitness quickly on the other side of the international break.

Thoughts? Let us know!