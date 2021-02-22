Early Middlesbrough team news ahead of Bristol City, what will the Boro XI look like tomorrow?

Middlesbrough return to action at the Riverside Stadium as they host Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

The Teessiders endured a difficult January after winning just one of nine fixtures in a six-week period – a run that saw them drop out of play-off contention.

However after picking up back-to-back wins over Huddersfield Town and Reading in the last week, it seems that the good feeling is back in Neil Warnock’s squad.

The Robins have endured a difficult period of their own of late and so Middlesbrough will be hoping to make it three wins on the bounce.

Let’s take a look at selections dilemmas that face Warnock

Team news

Neil Warnock has hinted at making changes against Bristol City.

One player who could miss out is Ashley Fletcher, who according to Warnock, may need to be rested ahead of the clash with Cardiff City this weekend.

Darnell Fisher also picked up a knock against Reading and so could be a contender to miss out.

Yannick Bolasie and Marcus Tavernier could step up their recovery, but are unlikely to feature against the Robins

Predicted team to face Bristol City

Neil Warnock will surely be tempted to keep the faith with the side that put in such a complete performance against Reading.

That said, he may have little choice but to ring some changes.

Marcus Bettinelli is likely to start in goal, while the potential absence of Darnell Fisher could see a reshufle.

After his excellent display last week Grant Hall could slot into the centre of defence alongside Paddy McNair and Dael Fry, with Anfernee Dijksteel moving to the right.

With Warnock hinting at changes we could see George Saville return to the side.

That could give Sam Morsy an opportunity for a rest alongside the ever-present Jonny Howson.

Neeskens Kebano has been hugely impressive since joining the club and should keep his spot, but in attack we could see some changes.

Marvin Johnson has had a lack of starts lately and so he could be afforded a chance to impress from the start, while Warnock’s comments about Ashley Fletcher could hint at a return for Britt Assombalonga in attack.