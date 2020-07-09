Early Leeds United team news emerges ahead of Stoke City test

Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa could both return to the starting line-up for Leeds United this evening, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side lining up the task of Stoke City.

Leeds are looking to build on a victory over Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road this evening, with Bielsa’s side without back-to-back wins since the Championship season restarted last month.

And, tonight, it has been confirmed in Leeds’ match preview that Dallas and Costa could return to the starting line-up having missed the trip to Ewood Park at the weekend.

A muscular injury forced Dallas to watch on from the stands, whilst Costa had issue with his knee.

Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski did a fine job stepping in for that pair in Lancashire, but Dallas and Costa have been regulars under Bielsa this season and, prior to Blackburn, they’d featured in every other Championship fixture this season.

The pressure is on Bielsa and his side tonight, with Leeds’ promotion rivals all picking up victories in the past 48 hours.

West Brom overcame Derby County, Brentford came from behind to beat Charlton Athletic, whilst Fulham kept their automatic promotion hopes alive by beating Nottingham Forest.

The Verdict

It’s good for Leeds that Dallas and Costa have shaken off their knocks and are back in contention for this evening.

A massive clash awaits Leeds at Elland Road and, simply, Bielsa’s side need three points after some huge midweek results for their rivals.

Bielsa needs to get his team selection bang on to give Leeds the best possible chance of overcoming a tough Stoke test.

