Early Ipswich Town team news emerges ahead of club’s showdown with Port Vale

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Kane Vincent-Young is set to miss tonight’s clash with Port Vale due to injury.

The defender has sustained an issue with his calf and thus will not be available for selection at Vale Park.

McKenna has also confirmed that Cameron Burgess and Panutche Camara could both potentially feature for the Blues this evening.

Burgess recently returned to training after suffering facial fractures in Ipswich’s meeting with Bristol Rovers earlier this season.

As for Camara, he could be utilised in the heart of midfield as Sam Morsy will miss this fixture due to suspension as the Egypt international was shown his fifth yellow card of the season in last Friday’s meeting with Derby County.

Fellow midfielder Lee Evans is a major doubt for this fixture after picking up an issue with his knee in this aforementioned clash.

Having secured a 1-0 victory over the Rams, Ipswich will be looking to back up this display by securing a positive result in tonight’s showdown with Vale.

Ahead of this clash, McKenna has shared an update on Vincent-Young, Burgess and Camara.

Asked by the East Anglian Daily Times about whether Burgess and Camara could be involved in the club’s meeting with Port Vale, McKenna said: “Very possibly.

“We’re going to need everybody.

“Kane Vincent-Young’s got a minor calf injury, so he’s unavailable.

“We’re all hands on deck, and sometimes that’s a nice feeling within the group because everyone knows they’re important and needed and we’re going to need eleven strong players to start, and we’re going to need a strong bench.”

The Verdict

Set to be without Morsy, it will be interesting to see how McKenna’s side will fare in the midfielder’s absence this evening.

Providing that he is given the nod to start, Camara will be determined to produce an eye-catching display after missing a chunk of action due to injury.

Having made his return in Ipswich’s EFL Trophy clash with Cambridge United earlier this month, the 25-year-old will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the third-tier as he provided 10 direct goal contributions with Plymouth Argyle at this level in the previous campaign.

As for Burgess, he will be looking to force his way back into the Blues’ starting eleven in the coming weeks.

Before suffering his setback, the defender helped Ipswich claim four clean-sheets in the five league games that he participated in.

