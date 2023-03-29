Hull City will be ambitious about what the 2023/24 Championship could possibly hold, with the Tigers certainly developing under the stewardship of Liam Rosenior.

Playing some excellent football and evidently progressing in the right manner, the summer transfer window will aid the Hull boss in what will be a top-six pursuit next season.

The last two transfer windows have been rather busy ones at the MKM Stadium, with January proving to be Rosenior's first opportunity to stamp his authority on the squad.

However, with recruitment planning well underway, a report from Hull Live suggests that it is set to be a quieter period when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business in a few months.

The report has revealed that they are expecting five or six new additions at the MKM Stadium, with the priority being to work with those already contracted to the club.

It is believed that there will be more of a focus on strengthening their options in attacking positions, as opposed to their backline, although that does not mean that there will be a big recruitment drive.

Currently sitting 15th in the Championship standings, 11 points the drop zone and 13 points adrift of the play-offs, the recruitment team are one of just a few teams who fully know that they will be operating in the second-tier next season.

The verdict

It is no surprise that Rosenior and Co. are expecting a quieter summer than in recent windows at the MKM Stadium, given that there is already a lot of talent and potential within the squad and the fact that the Hull boss has progressed with the personnel already contracted to the club.

Adding to their forward line will also be high on the priority list and it will be interesting to see if they seek permanent additions or if they go down the loan route, with it being likely that it will be a combination.

Given the football they have played this season and evident development under the former Derby County coach, expectation levels will creep up next season, so Rosenior will be building a squad that is ready to compete for a play-off place you would think.

A club on the right trajectory, adding just a few players will the Tigers to continue to improve but will place emphasis on continuity, which is what next season will all be about at the MKM Stadium