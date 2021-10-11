Early Huddersfield Town team news emerges ahead of Hull City clash

Huddersfield Town should be able to call on Jonathan Hogg this weekend against Hull City, whilst Levi Colwill is expected to make a full return to first-team training to give himself a chance of featuring.

Hogg and Colwill have missed Huddersfield’s last two Championship fixtures due to an abdominal and ankle problem, respectively.

Carlos Corberan managed to deliver four points from the two fixtures without Hogg and Colwill, yet he’s set for a boost the other side of October’s international break with the pair’s expected return.

The club revealed on Hogg: “Having picked up a left abdominal injury against Swansea City that kept him out of Town’s last two matches against Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town, the Club Captain has since returned to full training ahead of our next outing against Hull City and should be available for selection.”

Colwill, who has excelled since joining from Chelsea on loan, isn’t quite as far down the line with his recovery as Hogg, although it sounds like he might well be in contention to face Hull on Saturday.

“Also picking up a knock against Swansea City, a left ankle injury kept the young Chelsea loanee out against Blackburn and Luton, which caused enough concern to have him withdrawn from the England Under-21s squad,” Huddersfield have confirmed.

“Now back out on the grass having come through his gym rehabilitation, Levi is expected to return to full training next week.”

Alex Vallejo and Scott High have been handed starting opportunities in the absence of Hogg. The former, though, has developed his own injury issue in his knee.

Naby Sarr, meanwhile, has stepped into Colwill’s shoes in Corberan’s favoured three-man defence.

The Verdict

Corberan has showed the flexibility and quality within his squad to cope without Hogg and Colwill, but this is a big boost.

Hogg is the club captain and a really inspirational part of the Huddersfield squad. Vallejo and High are capable, though you feel Corberan wouldn’t want to be without Hogg for an extended period. He compliments Lewis O’Brien perfectly, which gets Huddersfield going.

Then, in terms of Colwill, he’s a real talent and a Premier League player in waiting. He offers something different to Huddersfield’s other options at centre-back and, without a doubt, makes Town stronger.

