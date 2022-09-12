Early Huddersfield Town team news emerges ahead of club’s clash with Wigan Athletic

Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield has revealed that Luke Mbete and Michal Helik both featured in training last week and thus could potentially be in line to feature in the club’s clash with Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

David Kasumu meanwhile has made progress in terms of his road to recovery from an injury that he sustained during the club’s clash with Burnley in July.

Helik was an unused substitute during Huddersfield’s recent defeat to Blackpool and will be aiming to make his debut against Wigan.

As for Mbete, he was forced to watch on from the sidelines for this aforementioned fixtures due to concussion protocols.

Before sealing a loan move to the John Smith’s Stadium, Mbete suffered a head injury during Manchester City’s friendly with Barcelona.

Huddersfield will be looking to kick-start their season by securing all three points in their showdown with Wigan.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, the Terriers know that they will need to be at their best in order to secure a positive result in this clash as their opponents have only lost one league during the current campaign.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Schofield shared an update on Kasumu, Helik and Mbete.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about Kasumu, Schofield said: “David’s close.

“He’s had a good week to ten days of training now.

“He’s been back on the pitch and he’s looking really sharp, which is credit to the medical staff and the rehab team who keep him fit while he’s not active on the pitch.

“It’s good to get David back and he’ll give the squad a boost.”

Making reference to Mbete and Helik, Schofield added: “He (Mbete) was modified in terms of his sessions, no contact, because when he played in the Barcelona friendly game he got concussed, but we got the all clear I think four days ago that he could go back into contact sport, so he’s fine now.

“He along with Michal has trained all week and done really well in the sessions, again integrated really quickly with the rest of the team, and it’s given everyone a boost.”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Huddersfield as they will be hoping that this particular trio will be able to help them climb the Championship standings over the course of the coming months.

Helik, Kasumu and Mbete were all signed by the Terriers during what turned out to be a busy transfer window for the club.

When you consider that Huddersfield have yet to keep a clean-sheet in the Championship this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Helik and Mbete are handed the chance to impress against Wigan.

Helik will be particularly confident in his ability to make a difference against the Latics as he has featured on 83 occasions at this level and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete in the second-tier.