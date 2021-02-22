Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town News

Early Huddersfield Town team news ahead of Derby, what will the Terriers XI look like tomorrow?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have been dealt a double injury blow, with Harry Toffolo (back) and Jonathan Hogg (calf) fresh issues for Carlos Corberan to contend with. 

Corberan was, understandably, upbeat in this afternoon’s press conference, still revelling in Saturday’s impressive win over Swansea City.

However, Hogg has picked up a calf injury and is having a scan to unearth the severity of that problem. Right now, it is unclear if he will be able to feature tomorrow against Derby County.

In the case of Toffolo, he’s facing six weeks out of the side despite his three-match suspension ending.

The left-back has an issue in his back and has been unable to train, leaving him joining the likes of Danny Ward, Christopher Schindler, Josh Koroma and Carel Eiting out of the side.

More positive news comes in the form of Isaac Mbenza, who has returned to training and is in contention to make the trip to Derby tomorrow.

Mbenza could provide an option to come into the side for Hogg, if Corberan sees fit to move away from a form of 3-5-2 that worked so well against Swansea.

Alex Vallejo – used as a right centre-back against the Swans – could step into Hogg’s role in midfield.

Possible Huddersfield Town XI: Schofield; Pipa, Keogh, Sarr, O’Brien; Vallejo; Bacuna, Holmes; Mbenza, Campbell, Rowe. 


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Early Huddersfield Town team news ahead of Derby, what will the Terriers XI look like tomorrow?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: