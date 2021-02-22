Early Huddersfield Town team news ahead of Derby, what will the Terriers XI look like tomorrow?

Huddersfield Town have been dealt a double injury blow, with Harry Toffolo (back) and Jonathan Hogg (calf) fresh issues for Carlos Corberan to contend with.

Corberan was, understandably, upbeat in this afternoon’s press conference, still revelling in Saturday’s impressive win over Swansea City.

However, Hogg has picked up a calf injury and is having a scan to unearth the severity of that problem. Right now, it is unclear if he will be able to feature tomorrow against Derby County.

In the case of Toffolo, he’s facing six weeks out of the side despite his three-match suspension ending.

The left-back has an issue in his back and has been unable to train, leaving him joining the likes of Danny Ward, Christopher Schindler, Josh Koroma and Carel Eiting out of the side.

More positive news comes in the form of Isaac Mbenza, who has returned to training and is in contention to make the trip to Derby tomorrow.

Mbenza could provide an option to come into the side for Hogg, if Corberan sees fit to move away from a form of 3-5-2 that worked so well against Swansea.

Alex Vallejo – used as a right centre-back against the Swans – could step into Hogg’s role in midfield.

Possible Huddersfield Town XI: Schofield; Pipa, Keogh, Sarr, O’Brien; Vallejo; Bacuna, Holmes; Mbenza, Campbell, Rowe.