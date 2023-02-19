Early frontrunner emerges as QPR start search for Neil Critchley’s replacement

Former player Gareth Ainsworth has emerged as the early favourite to succeed Neil Critchley as the QPR boss.

The R’s made the decision to part ways with the ex-Blackpool chief after just two months in charge during which time Critchley managed just one win, which came in his fist game.

Now, attention has turned to bringing in his successor and the Daily Mail have revealed that Wycombe boss Ainsworth is under consideration and the favourite to come in.

The 49-year-old made over 150 appearances for the Londoners during his playing career and has had two caretaker spells in charge of the Championship side.

However, his managerial experience has come with Wycombe, with Ainsworth doing a remarkable job with the Chairboys since he arrived back in 2012.

In that period, he has won two promotions, including historically taking the club to the Championship, although they were relegated after one season in the second tier.

It remains to be seen whether he would be open to the move though, as Wycombe are pushing for promotion again, as they sit just three points outside the play-off places.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see Ainsworth is the early favourite to take over as he has done a brilliant job with Wycombe in the past decade and deserves to be in the frame for Championship jobs.

Of course, when you add his connection to QPR then it means it’s natural for the club to consider him for the vacancy.

But, it won’t be easy to get this done mid-season as he has a good job at Wycombe and a side that could be in the Championship themselves next season, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

